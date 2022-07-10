April 14, 1982—July 1, 2022

RACINE—Shannon Lee Johnson, age 40, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Racine, April 14, 1982, daughter of Shirley (nee: Erbentraut) Smith and Walter Johnson.

Shannon attended Washington Park High School. Furthering her education, she received an associate degree in Forestry Management and bachelor’s degree in Environmental and Natural Resources at Clemson University. Shannon was very social and enjoyed bartending at Roger’s Place and Captain Poos in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Her pastimes included camping, archery, and playing pool.

She will be dearly missed by her parents, Shirley Smith, Wally (Elenora) Johnson; her fiancé, Derek Wright; brother, Dale Johnson; sister, April (Byron) McIntosh; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

