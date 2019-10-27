{{featured_button_text}}
Scott T. Urick

MOUNT PLEASANT — Scott T. Urick, 55, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 for a visitation and time to greet his family from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

