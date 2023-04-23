Nov. 9, 1940—Apr. 6, 2023

MIDDLETON—Scott P. Kramer, age 82, died on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at UW-Hospital. He was born on November 9, 1940 in Madison, the son of George and Ruth (Jones) Kramer. He married Margaret E. Leuenberger in Belleville, WI on August 26, 1961. Scott graduated from Shattuck School (Faribault, MN) in 1958. He was a Beta Gamma Sigma and Distinguished Military Graduate and earned BBA and MBA degrees in 1963 and 1964 respectively at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After working briefly at Oscar Meyer, Scott entered the US Army; servicing as First Lieutenant in Vietnam in 1966 where he was awarded Army Commendation and Bronze Star medals.

He was then employed by S.C. Johnson Wax in Racine, WI for 23 years, retiring in 1991 at Vice- President Worldwide Human Resources Support. He then joined the UW-Madison School of Business academic staff as a Senior Lecturer, teaching International Business and Human Resources Management at both the undergraduate and graduate levels until his retirements from the University in 2000 Scott enjoyed gardening, fishing, tennis, traveling, hiking and camping. He devoted numerous volunteer hours each month with the Middleton Outreach Ministry, Kiwanis Club of Madison West, West Middleton Lutheran Church, and served on the Board of Trustees at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, MN. He also served at various times as Secretary, Treasurer and President of Applewood Homes Association.

He is survived by his children: Timothy (Lori) of Monmouth, IL; daughter, Elizabeth (Luke) Wuest of Pickett; grandchildren: Noah and Abigail Wuest, Owen and Annaliese Walters-Kramer; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Steven (Joanne) Kramer; brother, Peter (Jean) Kramer.

There will be a visitation for Scott on Friday, April 28 from 4-7 pm at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Rd., Verona. Visitation will resume at church on Saturday, April 29 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Scott’s name may be directed to the church.

