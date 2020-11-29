 Skip to main content
Scott Miller
Scott Miller

Scott Miller

Scott Miller, 51, passed away, peacefully, in his sleep on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services were held. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

