Scott Michael Sayre

Racine on July 23, 1963—September 14, 2018

RACINE—Scott Michael Sayre, 55, finished his earthly journey on Friday, September 14, 2018.

He was born in Racine on July 23, 1963, the son of John and Karen (nee: Rundle) Sayre.

On August 1, 1998, he was united in marriage to the former Susan Carol Jacob, at Lookout Point on Lake Michigan. Scott had been employed by HFI Fluid Power Products, and the Andis Company. until illness caused his early retirement. Scott enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Susan; children, Michael Sayre, serving with the U.S. Military, in Texas, Chelsea Sayre, of Racine, Veronica (Michael) Dumas, of Milwaukee, Christina Bogard, of Racine; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Braun, of Texas, Aiyana Braun, of Milwaukee; mother Karen Guzman ; sister, Traci (Bradley) Barthuly, all in KY; brother, Steve (Tammy) Sayre; and step-mother, Kathy Sayre, all of Tucson, AZ. Scott is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John.

In keeping with his final wish, a private service was held followed by cremation.

