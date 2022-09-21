 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scott Keith Lutkus

  • 0
Scott Keith Lutkus

KANSASVILLE — Scott Keith Lutkus, 65, passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, September 23, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating Scott’s life will follow at 5:00 p.m. There will be an opportunity given to those that wish to share any stories or memories. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News