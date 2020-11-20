6-2-1961 – 11-15-20

RACINE—Scott H. McClelland, age 59, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Scott was born in Ann Arbor, MI on June 2, 1961, son of David McClelland and Kay (nee: Kennedy) McClelland.

Scott spent part of his childhood living in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil where his father was employed for SC Johnson Wax. The family moved back to Racine, WI in Scott’s teenage years where he graduated from J.I. Case High school “class of 1978”. He attended UW-Madison, later transferring and graduating from UW-Parkside.

On a very cold and snowy February 14, 1990, he was united in marriage to Joy Christensen.

Scott wore many “hats” and was happy to help in any way he could. He loved being “Santa’s Helper” at Masonic Pancake Breakfasts. Up until his passing he worked as Executive Director of Racine Mutual Housing. Scott was former Vice President of JST Investments and also past President of the Southern WI Landlord Association. Scott worked at the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency for 10 years. He was very involved in the Racine Masonic Lodge and served as Associate Bethel Guardian of Job’s Daughters International Racine Bethel #22, Past Worshipful Master of Racine Belle City Lodge #18, and current President of the Racine Masonic Temple Board.