Scott G. Zuniga

Dec. 9, 1975—Feb. 28, 2022

RACINE, WI—Scott G. Zuniga, 46, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Scott was born in Racine on December 9, 1975, to Eduardo Zuniga and Linda (nee: Vetter) Zuniga. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Scott enjoyed smoking meat, grilling, fishing, and video games. His passion was working on his 1968 Camaro. Most importantly he loved spending time with his children.

He is survived by his children: Kayla (Nathan) Zuniga and Nicholas Zuniga; grandchildren: Akilies, Zillian, Aries and Kain; parents: Eduardo (Vilma) Zuniga and Linda (Vetter) Zuniga; sister Tracy (Mark) Dinan; stepbrother Kenneth (Lisa) Trevino; mother of his children Michelle Erickson; nephews: Justin, Tyler (Brooke) and Nathaniel (Joana Perez) Dinan, niece Zoe Trevino; great nephew and niece: Jaxon and Nova; special aunt and cousin: Carol Harris and Tammy Welch Hart and God parents: Scott and Trudy Yohn. Scott is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends in Wisconsin and Texas. He was preceded in death by his daughters: Alexa Paige and Helena Nicole Zuniga, maternal grandparents Glen and LaVerne Vetter; paternal grandparents: Pedro and Maria Guadalupe Zuniga, and Gil and Willene Yohn, and, cousin Sam Vetter.

A visitation for Scott will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Private family interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

