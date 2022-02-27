Nov. 12, 1976 - Feb. 21, 2022

RACINE — Scott Christopher Anderson, 45, a beloved husband, father, son, and friend, died Monday, February 21, 2022. He lived the past several years with profound depression and anxiety and finally succumbed to his illness. He was born November 12, 1976, to Dale Anderson and Cindy (nee: Zamecnik) Ricchio.

Scott was most at home with a camera in hand. Through his work as a photojournalist, he became a part of thousands of lives in Racine, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties. He worked at The Journal Times for nearly 12 of the 20 years of his journalism career, and was most recently part of the national photo desk for Patch. Scott's photographs were a way for him to capture and celebrate his community, from the people that comprised it to the plants, animals, and weather that moved through it.

Scott grew up in Racine, splitting time between homes on the north and south sides of the city. As a boy, he zipped through the city on rollerblades delivering The Journal Times, ran the streets and trails with his cross country and track teammates, and got his first taste of documenting his community by being an active member of the yearbook production crew. He is a graduate of Horlick High School, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and UW-Madison.

Music consistently brought a richness to his life. He learned to play guitar in high school and in the past few years began learning to play drums. These activities brought him great joy and peace. He was a frequent performer at the Family Power Music open mic nights and cherished being a part of that community of musicians.

He loved hockey and baseball, interests he shared with his dad and grandfather and passed along to his own children. Henry especially treasured going to games with Scott. He loved being outdoors and like his mother, Cindy, gardened each spring and summer.

He deeply loved his children and wife. They will forever miss the way he cared for them. Scott loved through action: making grocery runs, doing laundry, baking the best cookies, building swing sets and ice rinks in the backyard, and generally always making things better.

He is survived by his wife, Janine (nee: Jones); his children: Henry, 14, and Hazel, 10; his parents: Cindy (Frank) Ricchio of Racine, and Dale (Jackie) Anderson of Natchez, Miss.; plus aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were so close they were considered family. They cherish their many memories of him and encourage you to do the same.

If his work touched your life in a positive way, please keep those photographs close and know he considered it an honor to have connected with you through his lens.

The family is grateful for the support they received from family and friends, their coworkers, the school communities at Racine Montessori School and Fine Arts (the Stephen Bull and Gilmore buildings), as well as from the therapists, doctors, and others who were part of the massive efforts to treat Scott's mental illness.

Everyone who loved Scott walked with him on his painful path and we believe he is now free of suffering. While he was alive, he believed he carried his suffering alone; with his death, we are sharing it to lessen our burden and free his spirit to clearly move forward to peace. Mental illness is real and isolating. If you or someone you love lives with this deep pain, we encourage you to seek help and support — we had such hope, even going into Scott's last days.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held this spring, when we are able to gather outdoors. If it would bring you comfort now, the family encourages you to join with your own loved ones to share stories and remember Scott. Also, you are welcome to visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share stories, memories, and condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. They can be sent to P.O. Box 85666; Racine, WI 53408.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361