November 17, 1956 – February 18, 2020

RACINE – Scott C. Nejedly, age 63, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Racine, November 17, 1956, son of Charles and Faith (nee: Liebenow) Nejedly.

Scott was a graduate of Washington Park High School. He was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Scott was a third-generation family member of the Racine Pigeon Club. Most of all he was devoted to and cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, John (Trisha) Nejedly, Christine Nejedly, Charles Nejedly, Cassandra Nejedly (Chris Zielinski); step children, Sarah (Grant) Juschka, and Barbara Schuckman; his grandchildren, Rebecca and April Nejedly, Ariel, Brittney, Courtney, Brooke Plachter-Nejedly, Matthew Plachter Jr.; step-grandchildren, Tyger, Grace and Mia Juschka; brothers and sisters, Frank Nejedly, Carl (Lynda) Nejedly, Cindy (Arlie) Allen, Charlene (Jake) Clark; stepbrother, Jeff (Cindy) D’Aoust; former wife and friend, Judith Nejedly; uncle, Paul (Peggy) Nejedly; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles Nejedly and Faith (Robert) Kionka; his wife, Karen L. (nee: Schuckman); and sister-in-law, Susan Nejedly.

