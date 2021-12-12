Scott Alan Gibbs

He was born on July 4, 1962, to LaVern “Vern” and Hazel (nee: Schmid). Scott was an all-around outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, bonfires, and being outdoors in any season. He loved spending time on his boat at his Burlington house on the lake. Scott took pride in helping out and enjoying time at Clarence’s farm. He was an avid Packer fan and loved watching the games on Sundays. Scott enjoyed celebrating his Fourth of July birthday and reminding everyone that the fireworks were actually for him on that day. He had an exemplary work ethic. He frequently worked multiple jobs primarily doing maintenance in the healthcare industry. Scott made strangers into friends, neighbors into best friends, and best friends into family.