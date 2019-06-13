RACINE—Scott A. Tuska, age 62, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 3:00 pm at Calvary Chapel, 9410 Durand Avenue, with Pastor Robert Nettles officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
A special thank you to his girlfriend and caregiver, Lynette Danish for her loving and compassionate care.
Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
