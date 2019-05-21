Sawyer Magdalen DeMint passed away on May 13, 2019 at the age of 67 in Socorro, NM due to her dementia (Alzheimer’s). She and her husband Steve moved to Socorro, NM in March 2017. Sawyer with all her kindness and laughter will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Helen Czosnek (Hansen); father, Jerome (Harry) Czosnek; and other aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by: her husband Stephen W. DeMint, her brother Michael (Dolores) Czosnek and many other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Full obituary available at https://noblinfuneralservice.com/book-of-memories/3834401/DeMint-Sawyer/index.php.
