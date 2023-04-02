Jan. 31, 1941—Mar. 23, 2023

OOSTBURG—Saundra M. DeRosier, of Oostburg, found peace on March 23, 2023 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was 82 years old.

Saundra was born January 31, 1941 in Charlotte, NC, to Robert and Thelma (Kanipe) Lineberger. She worked full time and went to night school in order to graduate from Robert Small High School in Beaufort, SC. In 1974 Saundra moved with her four young children to Racine, WI to be closer to her church family and with hope of finding better work. She left behind a piece of her heart in Beaufort, always a little homesick for her mom, sisters, niece and Beaufort Bay.

Saundra worked as a cardiac technician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine. She met and later was united in marriage to David DeRosier in 1978, bringing home twins the following year. Working hard her whole life to support her family, she retired in 2004 after 30 years at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Milwaukee. She loved her church and always teared up during church hymns. She also loved to travel especially back to Beaufort. She loved reading, birds, butterflies, gardening, plants, flowers and watching British mysteries. She had a bright smile and a silly, playful, crazy sense of humor.

Saundra is survived by her husband, David; her daughters: Kelly Cook (Ricky Zimny) of Racine, Robin (Eric Newcomb) Flanigan of Oostburg and Michelle DeRosier of Oostburg; sons: Shawn Patrick (Wanda) Flanigan of Kimberly and Jeffrey (Candi) DeRosier of Sheboygan; nine cherished grandchildren: Jennifer, Amy, Emily, Nicole, Christopher, Paul, Ethan, Molly and Jimmy; nine beloved great-grandchildren; sister, Robbie Sue Handrinos of Raleigh, NC and Cyndi (Bill) Barnier of Honey Hill, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and grand puppies.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Robert and son, Daniel Flanigan, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Wenig Funeral Home, 108 Center Ave. in Oostburg. All are welcome to view a livestream of the service on Saundra’s obituary page at www.wenigfh.com .

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on April 15, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls who provided exceptional, kind, and compassionate care for Saundra.

Wenig Funeral Home – Oostburg (920-564-2771) is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.wenigfh.com with online condolences.