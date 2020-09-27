Sarah K. Graf

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Katherine Graf, age 26, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Racine, December 20, 1993, the 2nd daughter of Jeffrey Graf and Lena (Nee: Olson) Schmitt.

Sarah graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 2012.” She was currently working at the Driftwood Restaurant. Sarah was artistic and enjoyed drawing, sketching, reading, and collecting Monster High Dolls. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, sarcastic humor and her enjoyment of spending time with her family, friends and dogs, Gambit and Khaleesi. Sarah will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her mother, Lena (Thomas) Schmitt; her father, Jeffrey Graf (Carolyn); siblings, Matthew Graf (Emily), Lauren (Joshua) Stephany, Lindsey Graf (John); nephew, Gideon; her boyfriend, Troy Overstreet; grandparents, Clare Graf, Vera Olson, Robert (Etta) Olson; aunts and uncles, Robert (Rina) Graf, Rollie Graf, Rachel (Clay) Nelson, Eric Olson, Jay (Nancy) Olson; cousins, Lydia Graf, Kimmy, Ryan, and Matt Nelson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rolland Graf.