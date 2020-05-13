Sarah J. Arndt (Nee: Dacquisto)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 8, 1924 – May 7, 2020

RACINE—Sarah J. Arndt, age 95, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living. She was born in Racine, June 8, 1924, daughter of the late Salvatore and Gieuseppina (Nee: Roccapalomba) Dacquisto.

On April 24, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Ronald Arndt who preceded her in death, May 13, 2007. Sarah was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her pastimes included sewing, crocheting, knitting and ceramics. Sarah will forever be remembered as a marvelous cook. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim (Judy) Arndt; brother-in-law, Robert Petersen; nieces and nephews, Diane (Jeff) Torkilsen, Joanne (Jerry) Pederson, Gloria (John) Zwifelhofer, Gary (Geri) Pederson, Angie (George) Longo; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; sisters, Ann (Louis) Schifano, Helen Dacquisto, Francis (August) Cacchione, Grace Petersen; brothers, Frank (Doris) Dacquisto, Dominic (Hilda) Dacquisto.