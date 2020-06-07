Sarah Greco (Nee: Magno)

On September 5, 1953 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha Sarah was united in marriage to John J. Greco who preceded her in death January 31, 2015. Through the years Sarah was employed by various companies starting at American Motors, Great Lakes Naval Base, Modine Mfg., Computer Services and lastly by the Racine Police Dept for fifteen years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She was devoted to her family and will be deeply missed.