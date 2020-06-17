Sarah Gaither- Murray

She was born July 10, 1981 to Elizabeth (Day) and the late Stephen Gaither. She graduated from Horlick High School and Gateway Technical College with an associates degree in applied science with a GPA of 3.8, on the Dean’s List- 2009, 2010, 2011, and received the District Honor Award upon graduation.

She is survived by her daughter, Abigail Cole, granddaughter Delilah Cole, and her mother Elizabeth Gaither all of Racine. Her brother Terra (Karra) Gaither and nieces, Olivia and Nora Gaither of West Allis. Grandmother Jacqueline Gaither of AZ. Aunts Valerie (Lorenza) Loflin of Mexico and Angela (Ray) Rosenow of AZ. Uncles; Lee Gaither and Robert Day Jr. of Racine. She is further survived by her one true love, Ryan Murray; his parents, Mary and Chuck Murray and their families of Milwaukee and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Gaither, grandparents Allen Gaither, Etta and Robert Day Sr. and uncles Donald and George Day all of Racine. A Memorial Service for Sarah will be held at a later date.