Jan. 17, 1979—Aug. 29, 2021

FRANKSVILLE — Sarah Beth Pfarr, age 42, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital surrounded by her loving parents and siblings. She was born in Burlington on January 17, 1979, the middle child of Brian and Cheri (nee: Harris) Pfarr.

Sarah was full of life and young at heart! To say that Sarah was a Green Bay Packer enthusiast is an understatement. Her excitement and howls on game day would fill the house, win or lose; she was no fair-weather fan!

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, September 12, 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th St, Oak Creek.

Refreshments will be served following the services in the reception hall. Packer fans are invited to stay for Sarah’s Tailgate Party and 3:25 pm Kick Off, Green Bay v. New Orleans.

