× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 2, 1975—June 12, 2020

Sara Jean (Kraft) Hetland, 64, (formerly of Racine) of Warrens, WI passed away on the morning of June 12th 2020.

Sara was born in Racine, WI, to the late Harvey and Muriel (Harris) Kraft. On August 2, 1975 she married Richard E. Hetland Jr.

Sara was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana to her five grandsons. Sara had an infectious personality and made friends everywhere she went. She loved spending time with family and friends, reading, cooking and baking, gardening, and casino trips.

Sara is survived by her devoted husband, Richard (Dick); their children Tony (Pam) Hetland, Katie (Jonathan) Rhea; grandchildren, Mitchell, Trenton, Graydon, Bentley, and Jackson; sisters, Mary Jo (Jim Henke) Kraft, and Barbara (Gary) Hill; brother, David Kraft; sister-in- law and brother-in-law, Kim (Rick) Krummel and Gary Hetland; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Harvey Kraft Sr., mother, Muriel (Harris) Kraft, brother, Harvey Kraft Jr, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard E. Hetland Sr. and Arlene (Hoffmann) Hetland.