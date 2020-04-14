× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1933—2020

Santos R. Moreno, was born in Texas in 1933 to Juan and Crecenia Moreno. He entered eternal life on April 4, 2020. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. On June 29, 1951 he married the love his life, Aida Salas. Shortly thereafter they moved to Racine where they raised their family.

Santos was a gentle, hardworking man who never knew a stranger and loved telling a joke or two. He loved baseball and softball so much that he played, coached and umpired the sport. Most of all he loved being husband, dad, brother, and friend but most of all he loved being a grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Aida, a daughter, Lisa, and 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Marie (George) Dempsey, sons, Santos, Jr., John (Katie) and David. Grandsons, Bryan Dempsey, Edward (Stephanie) Dempsey, and Kevin Moreno. Great- granddaughters, Avery (Ean) Troester and Robyn Dempsey; brothers Pablo (Mary) and John (Delores) and many nieces, nephews and friends. A private visitation was held at Santos’ request. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The family plans to establish a baseball scholarship in his memory.

