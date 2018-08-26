RACINE—Santo Digaudio, age 92, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Kenosha Estates.
He was born in Racine, February 20, 1926, son of the late Vincent and Maria (Nee: Bruno) Digaudio.
During World War II he proudly served in the United States Navy. On November 21, 1959 he was united in marriage to Lynne Christiansen who preceded him in death, June 16, 1995. Santo owned and operated C&S Manufacturing, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Santo was an avid walker and huge baseball fan. He will be fondly remembered for his keen sense of humor and hardy laugh.
Survivors include his son, Peter Digaudio; his grand cats, Kitty, Pumpkin, Licorice, and Biscuits; brother, Frank Digaudio; sister-in-law, Emily Palmer Digaudio; brother-in-law, Gordon Jensen; nieces and nephews, Sue (Mark) Rognsvoog, John Digaudio, John (Kathy) Sardino, Maureen (Michael) DeBlaey; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent; and sister, Angeline Sardino.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 2:00 P.M. at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
