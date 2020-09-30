Santiago (James-Sonny) Bernal Jr.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. with a celebration of life at 11:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M. Following the service, will be a procession to West Lawn Memorial Park for the interment of Santiago that friends and family are invited to join. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Santiago’s services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.