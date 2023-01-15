Sanford Olson

MUSKEGO—Called to his heavenly home by our heavenly Father on January 10, 2023, at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband and best friend of his wife, Kathleen, for 65 years; loving father to Steve (Barbara), Michael (Laura) and Cheryl (Jim Wirtala); devoted grandfather of Rachel, Josh, Nick, Michele, Mike, Kayla, Caitlyn, Adam and Jennifer; great-grandfather of James, Ruby, Annaleigh, Stetson and Bennett. Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Carmen Olson and his brother, Jim Olson. Sandy is survived by his brother, Ronald and sister, Donna.