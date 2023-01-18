May 5, 1937 - Jan. 10, 2023

MUSKEGO - Sanford Olson called to his heavenly home by our heavenly Father on January 10, 2023, at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband and best friend of his wife, Kathleen, for 65 years; loving father to Steve (Barbara), Michael (Laura) and Cheryl (Jim Wirtala); devoted grandfather of Rachel, Josh, Nick, Michele, Mike, Kayla, Caitlyn, Adam and Jennifer; great grandfather of James, Ruby, Annaleigh, Stetson and Bennett.

Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Carmen Olson, and his brother, Jim Olson. Sandy is survived by his brother Ronald and sister Donna. Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, S66 W14325 JANESVILLE RD, MUSKEGO, WI. The memorial gathering will be at 10 AM - 11 AM. The memorial service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Muskego are appreciated.

Sandy's family would like to extend special thanks to their family, friends and neighbors for their love, care and concern. They also extend heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Tudor Oaks and Compassionate Care. Please see Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home's website for the full obituary: www.pkfuneralhomes.com.