November 14, 1962—December 12, 2021

BARABOO—Sandy Lucas, 59, of Baraboo, WI, formerly of Reedsburg and Racine, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born on November 14, 1962 to Joanne Beaugrand (nee Wieland), and the late Larry Beaugrand.

Sandy was employed at Ho-Chunk Casino for over 19 years. She loved auctions, gambling, reading, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Beaugrand.

She is survived by her long-time partner of 15 years, David King; her mother, Joanne Beaugrand; daughter Sarah Lucas and her children: Alex, Aiden and Diamond; son Matthew Lucas (fiance Andrea Bengston) and their children: Parker, Paxton, Porter and Pierce; sister, Jeanine (Mike) Langenfeld; and brother Michael Beaugrand (Patty Mcgilvra). She will be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends Deanna Stich, Greta McGregor, Shelly Lecrone, Crystal Meacham; and many others.

In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life in Sandy’s honor will be announced at a later date.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.