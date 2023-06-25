Sandra Y. Cecchini

May 18, 1946 - June 14, 2023

CALEDONIA - Sandra Y. Cecchini, 77, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Sandy was born in Orlando, FL on May 18, 1946 to William J. and Iris (nee: Putman) McCluskey. She married Adam Cecchini. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2021.

Sandy is survived by her sons: Dennis (Kathy) and Douglas (Sarah) Cecchini, stepsons: Richard (Kathy), Ronald (Cori) and Philip (Michele) Cecchini. She was the loving grandmother to Zach, Emeral, David, Sam and Isabella. Sandy is also survived by sisters: Twila (Bill) Rodenberg, Jeri (Jim) Britton and Marla McCluskey and brothers: Rick (Ann) McCluskey, Jim McCluskey, Kim (Jenny) McCluskey, Dennis (Diana) McCluskey and Mike (Shannon) McCluskey. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial visitation for Sandy will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000