Sandra "Sandy" V. Rast

April 25, 1940—March 27, 2019
RACINE—Sandra ‘Sandy’ Virginia (nee: Lewis) Rast, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Eau Claire on April 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Erle and Florine (nee: Barker) Lewis. On December 26, 1959, Sandy was united in marriage to Joseph Rast. She worked for Racine Unified School District as a special education teacher’s aide. Sandy was a member of Grace Church.
She always has a smile and enjoyed visiting with friends and family, and taking her grandchildren and goddaughter out. Sandy loved the lake cottage and time spent with relatives there, talking and water skiing. She enjoyed fishing trips in Canada and vacations across the United States with family. Sandy was friendly to everyone she met, and was always sharing a smile. She had a strong faith, and the church played an important part in her life. Sandy had touched many lives and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, June Rast Lewis of Austin, TX, Dean (Tami) Rast of Racine, and Shari (Chris) Berett of New Berlin, and brother, Fred (Janet) Lewis, special goddaughter, Heaven Hartsfield, brother-in-law, James Speckien, step sister, Judy (Harold) Fletcher, step brother, Ken Filarski. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Margaret Speckien, step mother, Lois Lewis and infant sister, Martha Lewis.
A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Church have been suggested by the family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
