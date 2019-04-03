Try 3 months for $3
Sandra "Sandy" V. Rast

April 25, 1940 - March 27, 2019

RACINE - Sandra 'Sandy' Virginia (nee: Lewis) Rast, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Church have been suggested by the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

