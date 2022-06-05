Dec. 12, 1941—May 30, 2022

RACINE—Sandra “Sandy” Lee (nee: Springsteen) Lee, 80, passed away at home on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sandy was born in Geneva township on December 12, 1941 to the late Charles and Katherine Springsteen. She was united in marriage to Vernon Lee on September 14, 1963 at Ives Grove Methodist Church.

Sandy worked as the head seamstress at JCPenney for almost 40 years. She also did home based alterations, sewing, wood crafts, and picture framing. Sandy was a woman of many talents, and she will be remembered for having the “vision to see, the faith to believe, and the courage to do”.

Sandy will be deeply missed by her husband of almost 60 years, Vernon; children: Chris (Ed) Raasch, Valerie (Scott) Fosbinder, and Dorine (Ken) Keleske; siblings: Daniel (Susan) Springsteen, Roger (Rose) Springsteen, Loretta (Bernie) Diveley; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Sandy will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park following services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to American Liver Foundation—chronic disease PBC, Kinship of Tomahawk, Habitat for Humanity, your local animal shelter.

