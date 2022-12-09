July 5, 1947—Dec. 6, 2022

WATERFORD/formerly of RACINE—Sandra “Sandy” Jean Miller, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living & Memory Care.

Sandy was born to the late Everett and Irene (nee Hudak) Laehr on July 5, 1947, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Donald Miller on July 29, 1967, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine.

Sandy was a cheerful glamorous lady (head to toe). She made friends wherever she went and loved socializing, entertaining, and hosting weekend get-togethers and all holidays. She took pride in caring for her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Her smile and laugh were infectious; she was kind, loving, persuasive (some would say feisty), and welcoming. She enjoyed opening their home to gather around food and drink. Her faith was important, and she was a proud lifelong member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church.

During her working years, she held various positions, starting at Twin Disc, St. Mary’s Hospital (Admissions, Medical Transcription & Medical Staff Secretary), Fountain Hills, The Look, and Johnson Financial and Insurance.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald Miller; children: Jody (Ted) Riendeau, Jeffrey Miller, and Julie (Max) Munoz; grandchildren: Collin Wesley (Janae Barnhill), Jared Monson, Sydney Monson, Dominic Miller, Samara Miller, and Gannon Munoz; great-grandchild, Levi Wesley; nieces: Sarah (Billy) Aldridge, Carolyn Laehr (Dave Harris); sister-in-law, Doris (Ron) Brown; and many more family and friends.

Sandy is preceded in death by her twin brother, Randall Laehr; sister, Barbara Laehr; nephew, Fredrick Laehr; brothers-in-law: David Miller and Dean Miller; father-in-law and mothers-in- law: Edwin Miller, Grace Miller, and Marge Miller.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials in Sandy’s name may be directed to CUREPSP (Foundation for PSP|CBD and Related Brain Diseases), 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Flowers may be ordered through The Personal Touch by Julie, 5445 Spring St., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the following places: Waterford Senior Living & Memory Care, Compassionate Care Hospice, ADRC of Racine County, The Neurology Department at Mayo Clinic, and Maureen’s Beauty Salon.

“Love lives on forever in each memory and thought of the special ones who meant so much”.

