Sandra "Sandy" Hess

February 7, 1950 – November 23, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Sandra “Sandy” Lou (nee: Hesse) Hess, age 69; beloved wife of Bruce H. Hess and dear mother of Paul (Jodie) Hess and April (Tim) Otto; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Funeral services celebrating Sandy’s life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in Racine Assembly of God (1325 Airline Road). A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Racine Assembly of God on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Please see Friday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.