July 13, 1952 – Sept. 3, 2023

RACINE—Sandra

“Sandi” L. Thompson, age 71, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Ventura, CA, July 13, 1952, daughter of the late Douglass and Eunice (Nee: Huck) Thompson Sr.

Sandi enjoyed working many hours and meeting so many wonderful people at various restaurants in Racine including the Camelot Supper Club, Pinnochio Drive Inn, Gatsby’s, Ensenada’s, and The Corner House. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball.

She will be missed by her brother, Douglass (Michelle) Thompson of NC; brother-in-law, James Hanscom of Racine; dear friend, Michele Ziegler; lifelong friend, Larry Perfetto; other family members and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Terri Hanscom and Cathy Thompson.

Private services were held.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: