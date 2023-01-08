Sandra 'Sandi' A. (Schutten) Nylander

Sandi was a Godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield. She was a caregiver for two generations. She began babysitting the 7 Pfeiffer children when she was 12 and was “Super Nanny” to Mackenna and Tre Hatfield. Sandi was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1967”. She met her future husband at the Enlisted Men’s Club at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Her very first airplane ride was to San Diego to catch up with her Sailor. On November 24, 1971, Sandi was united in marriage to Steven Nylander at Serenity By The Sea Chapel at the Naval Station San Diego. She was employed by Navy Exchange in North Island CA for 17 years. Most recently she was a reservation agent for Midwest Airlines. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Sandi was very passionate about cooking and baking for others. She was most famous for her Hawaiian Wedding Cake. She enjoyed shopping, testing her luck at the casino, fishing, and traveling; especially to Myrtle Beach, SC., Las Vegas and visiting her dear friends Jack and Burnell Winston in Cairo, GA. More than anything she loved caring for Tre and Mackenna.