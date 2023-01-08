Nov. 23, 1949—Dec. 29, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Sandra “Sandi” A. (Schutten) Nylander, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha with her “Honey Bunny” by her side. Sandi was born in Racine, November 23, 1949, daughter of the late Bernard and Harriet (Nee: Koehler) Schutten.
Sandi was a Godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield. She was a caregiver for two generations. She began babysitting the 7 Pfeiffer children when she was 12 and was “Super Nanny” to Mackenna and Tre Hatfield. Sandi was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1967”. She met her future husband at the Enlisted Men’s Club at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Her very first airplane ride was to San Diego to catch up with her Sailor. On November 24, 1971, Sandi was united in marriage to Steven Nylander at Serenity By The Sea Chapel at the Naval Station San Diego. She was employed by Navy Exchange in North Island CA for 17 years. Most recently she was a reservation agent for Midwest Airlines. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Sandi was very passionate about cooking and baking for others. She was most famous for her Hawaiian Wedding Cake. She enjoyed shopping, testing her luck at the casino, fishing, and traveling; especially to Myrtle Beach, SC., Las Vegas and visiting her dear friends Jack and Burnell Winston in Cairo, GA. More than anything she loved caring for Tre and Mackenna.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Steve; her sister, Sharon Lonergan of Cottage Grove, WI; nieces: Becky (Michael) Quinn of Gilbert, AZ; Kelli (Dustin) Gradel of Sun Prairie, WI; sister-in-law, Janis Bjorkquist, nieces: Laura (Tanner) Pfeifer, Julie Bjorkquist, all of Grand Rapids, MN; cousin, Karen Reasby, of Milwaukee, WI; and many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Old Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions suggested to wisconsinrighttolife.org.
A very special thank you to Sandi’s cousin, Karen Reasby, Aurora nurses Brenna and Anna for their compassionate care, and Mackenna and Tre for their kindness and compassion shown through the years.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St. Racine, Wisconsin 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: