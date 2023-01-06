Sandra "Sandi" A. (Schutten) Nylander

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Old Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.