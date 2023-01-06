 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra "Sandi" A. (Schutten) Nylander

Nov. 23, 1949—Dec. 29, 2022

MT. PLEASANT—Sandra “Sandi” A. Nylander, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Old Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions suggested to wisconsinrighttolife.org

