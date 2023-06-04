March 18, 1936—May 31, 2023

BURLINGTON-Sandra Mae Miller, 87, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home.

Sandra was born on March 18, 1936 to Roy and Laura (nee Peterson). She graduated from Park High School. She was married to Albert Miller in 1956. They moved around together often before settling down in Rochester. She worked for many years at Firestone Tire in Burlington and most recently as a dispatcher for Beltman moving group. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and most of all spending time with her family including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was very independent and always put family first.

Sandra “Nani” is survived by her three children; Cori (Randy Schneider) Wesolowski, Scot (Shawna) Miller, and Todd (Shelly) Miller, nine grandchildren; Kelsey (Graham) Cass, Randi (Corey) McCallie, Cassandra Schneider, Haley (Kyler) Parkinson, Paige (Luis) Lopez, Joshua (Emma Yoder) Miller, Steven (Brianna Wagner) Miller, Maxwell (Angel Valdez) Miller and Damon Miller, seven great grandchildren and two on the way, and her brother Jerry (Judy) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Smith.

Sandra’s family would like to extend a thank you to Aurora At Home Hospice for the compassion and care provided.

A time to share memories will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday June 17, 2023, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday June 17th at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of sharing at 2:00 PM.

