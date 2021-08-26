Sandra Mae Evelyn Megerle (nee: Nowak)

May 5, 1940—June 25, 2021

TUCSON, AZ—Sandra Megerle died unexpectedly at her home in Tucson, AZ on June 25, 2021. She was born May 5, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI. The daughter of Lucille Nowak and Edgar Herman John Nowak. She lived in Wind Lake, Franksville, Racine, WI.

Sandra graduated from Horlick High School in 1958. Following Graduation, she married John Dacquisto. Sandra worked many years in Racine at Kohl’s grocery story on Douglas Avenue and later at Knapp Engraving.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by husbands: John Dacquisto and Richard Megerle; brothers Edgar Nowak and James Nowak; and grand daughter Alaina Luther.

Surviving are her children: Tracy Guhr and Dale Dacquisto; son-in-law David Crowley; grandson Eric Luther; brothers: John Nowak, Harvey Nowak and Keith Nowak; and many nieces and nephews.

A chapel service and interment will be presided over by her nephew Reverend Thomas Nowak at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine on September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.