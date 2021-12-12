Sandra M. Schroeder

Sandi was born in Racine on August 3, 1946, to Marion and Delphia (nee: Gullickson) Wyszynski. She graduated from Park High School in 1964. She married Dennis Bugalecki in 1967 and had two children. Then in 1996 she married Robert Schroeder and lived happily until her passing. Sandi held a variety of positions in real estate, title insurance, and at the Journal Times, finishing her career at the Racine Register of Deeds when she retired in 1998. She enjoyed crafts, including crocheting and beading, reading, camping, and fishing. Sandi also enjoyed going to flea markets in search of sparkly treasures. As one who enjoyed finding palindromes, it is fitting that her date of death was December 3, 2021.