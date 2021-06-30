 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Louise Ivy
0 Comments

Sandra Louise Ivy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Louise Ivy

MOUNT PLEASANT – Sandra L. Ivy, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, June 25, 2021.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to effectively co-parent and avoid conflict

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News