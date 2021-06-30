Sandra Louise Ivy

MOUNT PLEASANT – Sandra L. Ivy, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, June 25, 2021.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
