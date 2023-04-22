VAN ALSTYNE, TX—Sandra Lee “Sandy” (nee: Kazmaier) Simcik passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her home in Van Alstyne, TX. She was born on February 1, 1941 to the late William Jr. and Elizabeth (nee: Bruns) Kazmaier in Burlington, Wisconsin. She lived most of her life in Wisconsin, in both Kenosha and Racine, where she was known as “Sandy Hope—The Piano Lady” for many years as she supported herself and her family by tuning and restoring pianos. An accomplished pianist throughout her life, she could usually be found on Sunday mornings at the piano or organ at her current church, where she was always active in music ministry and other ministries.