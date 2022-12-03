Nov. 16, 1950—Nov. 11, 2022

Sandra Lee Lounsbury, 71, passed away after a long battle with Emphysema and COPD on November 11, 2022. Sandy was born on November 16, 1950, in Racine, WI and lived in Winthrop Harbor, IL from 1973—1992. She married Burton Lounsbury on June 27, 1992, and moved to Los Lunas, NM. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, new great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend whose memory will live in the hearts of the many who loved her.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Burton Lounsbury; four children: Janet Elrod (Chris), Brian Wilkinson, Charles Lounsbury (Julie), Julia Garcia (Jacob); grandchildren: Nathan (Tanya), Daniel, Christian, Madison, Elijah, Isabella, Adalynn, Damacio, great-granddaughter, Magnolia; sisters: Karen Wiegand (Cliff), Marilyn Tessmann (Eugene), Sharilyn Poulsen; brothers-in-law: Wayne Lounsbury (Tami), Bruce Lounsbury (Brenda); and over 30 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Harriet Sorensen; father-in-law, Burton Lounsbury, Sr.; mother-in-law. Delores Lounsbury; brothers: John G. Sorensen, Jr. and Michael Sorensen; brother-in-law, Robert Poulsen; sister-in-law, Connie Sorensen-Lapp; nieces: Heather Albertson and Christina Poulsen.

In her final wishes, there will be a short memorial service on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave., Racine, WI followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. and Interment of cremated remains.