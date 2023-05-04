July 30, 1944—April 30, 2023

MARINETTE—Sandra Lee Hopkins, 78, of Marinette, WI passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Luther Home, Marinette. She was born July 30, 1944 in Stephenson, MI to the late Darrell and Lena (Chaney) Harris. Sandra is a graduate of Stephenson High School. On July 31, 1965, she married Richard Hopkins at Lost Lake Church in Stephenson. Sandra was a teacher’s assistant for many years at Racine Unified School. She was a member of First Church of God in Racine, WI. Sandra enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Richard of Marinette, WI; daughter, Denise Norby of Racine and son, Richard (Christine) Hopkins Jr.; grandchildren: Ayla and Richard Hopkins III; sister, Shirley King (Don Poggensee); brothers: Ronald (Sally) Harris and Randy (Tina) Harris and many nieces and nephews.

Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter, Janette Hopkins and son-in-law, Brian Norby.

Visitation for Sandra will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Gunderson officiating.

Burial will be in Lost Lake Cemetery.

