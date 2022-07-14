Sept. 29, 1936—July 11, 2022

Sandra Lee Charnon, (nee Baird) (aka: Happy Feet, or the Jig Lady), of Cleveland, Wisconsin, passed away on July 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was born in Racine, Wisconsin on September 29, 1936 to the late Murphy and Pansy Baird of Oneida. She married Donald Lee Charnon in 1957. She attended Haskell Indian Nations University, and was an Executive Assistant for the Kettle Moraine UniServ Counsel. Prior to this, Sandra worked as administrative support for Lakeshore Technical College.

Sandra loved to travel, and took many of her friends, relatives and family around the United States. Sandra was a free spirit. We recall when she first retired and set off on her own in March to attend Mardi Gras in Louisiana. We didn’t see her again until she returned in June just in time for the family vacation at Shawano Lake. Sandra also loved to play card games, for hours, with her friends and grandchildren. However, it was her gift for dance and obsession for music that made her venture around the country to blue grass festivals, live Cajun bands and polka music. She was known to jump on stage with her washboard to lend the band a hand. Sandra was a multiple time winner at Indian Summerfest with first place ribbons in the jigging contest. She loved sports, a most fanatic fan of golf, and always was the number one fan at all of her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Sandra is survived by her children: Donald Jr. (Tricia), Michael (Lori), Brian and Wendy; grandchildren: Erin, Lystra, Christa, Jacob, Jesse, Mia, Murphy and Noah; step-grandchildren: Morgan and Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Ember, Rhema, Ellie and Kai; nieces, Kari Schmitt, Stacy Sullivan; great-grand nephew, Wyatt Gleissner; and many other nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceeded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, her siblings: Donald Baird, Warren Baird, Vivian Zavis, and her niece, Wendy Wolf.

The outpouring of love and support during this difficult time has been greatly appreciated.

A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th St., De Pere, WI 54115, with a prayer service to follow. Burial will be at Church of the Holy Apostles Cemetery, Oneida following the service. The family would like to thank Aurora Home Hospice caregivers for their compassionate care.

A memorial fund will be established in Sandra’s name for the Aurora at Home Hospice.

To leave a special message or condolences for Sandra’s family, please visit ryanfh.com.