Sandra Lee Cerutti (nee: Mitchell) passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 72 years.
Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Robert Burns Sr., the late Donald Wisniewski, and Joshua Wisniewski. Proud grandmother of Robert Burns Jr. Great-grandmother of Ruby Burns. Sister of the late Michael Mitchell, Roberta Slamka, Larry Timmel, the late Pamela Woolwine, Barbarra Timmel, and Curtis Timmel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 95th St., Sturtevant) from 10:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Prayers will be said on Wednesday at church at 11:00 A.M.
