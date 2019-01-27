February 11, 1946—January 24, 2019
RACINE—Sandra Lee Andersen, age 72, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
She was born in Racine, February 11, 1946, daughter of the late Victor and Elna (Nee: Andersen) Jensen.
On November 28, 1964 in Murphysboro, TN she was united in marriage to Kai J. Andersen who preceded her in death, September 28, 2011. Sandra was employed by the Mount Pleasant Police Department for over twenty years, retiring in 2001. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, she enjoyed her friends at Rita’s Card Club and her dogs, Bert and Ernie.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Danny Andersen (Bernadette “Buna” Nurmi), Laura (Jerry) Boehm; her grandson, Adam Boehm; sister, Mabel Egmose; brother, Gilbert (Marion) Jensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Peter Egmose; nephew, Steven Egmose.
Private family services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
