Sandra L. "Sandi" Purdy (nee: Wells)

October 21, 1962—June 29, 2019
GLENDALE, AZ/formerly of Racine—With her family by her side, Sandra L. “Sandi” Purdy, age 56, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019. Sandra was born in Racine, October 21, 1962, daughter of the late Benedetto and Mary Ann (Nee: Vereb) Wells.
She was a graduate of J.I. Case High School “Class of 1981”. On September 10, 1988, Sandi was united in marriage to David Purdy. In her younger years, she was employed with Randall’s County Market, and later was employed with Racine Unified as a classroom assistant with Special Education. For the past nine years while in Arizona, Sandi loved her time caring for children as their nanny. A beautiful woman with a magnetic personality, Sandi loved socializing and made friends everywhere she went. She will be best remembered for her great love for her family.
Sandi will be dearly missed by her loving husband of thirty years, Dave; her three children who she adored, Tara, Tony and Tia Purdy; her sisters and brothers, Suzanne (Mark) Ferguson, John Wells, all of Naples, FL, Shari (Michael) Stefani of Cave Creek, AZ, Sheila Wells (Terry Lyons) of Chicago, IL, James Wells (Stephanie Busby) of Kenosha, WI; mother-in-law, Rosemary Purdy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Denise (Don) Sokolowski, Marlene (Richard) Stindle, Bob Purdy, Nancy (Jeff) Zanotti, Richard (Jennifer) Purdy, Sandy (Butch) Beier, John Purdy, Patty (Jim) Buchholz and Sharon (Matt) Zagar; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Sandi was also preceded in death by her sister Shelly Graf.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private family services and interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.