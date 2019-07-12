{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra L. "Sandi" Purdy (nee: Wells)

October 21, 1962—June 29, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ/formerly of Racine—With her family by her side, Sandra L. “Sandi” Purdy, age 56, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private family services and interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Sandra L. "Sandi" Purdy (nee: Wells)
