Sandra L. "Sandi" Purdy (nee: Wells)

October 21, 1962—June 29, 2019
GLENDALE, AZ/formerly of Racine—With her family by her side, Sandra L. “Sandi” Purdy, age 56, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private family services and interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
