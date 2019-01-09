October 23, 1939—January 2, 2019
STEVENS POINT, (Formerly of Racine)—Sandra L. Polkky, age 79, passed away January 2, 2019 at the Marshfield Clinic.
She was born in Racine on October 23, 1939 daughter of the late Peter and Caroline Zamagne.
Sandra was a graduate of Park High School, “Class of 1958”. On September 8, 1962 Sandra was united in Marriage to Reynold R. Polkky who preceded her November 9, 2011. She was employed by Walker Mfg. as an executive Secretary before becoming a full-time homemaker/mom. Sandra loved to dance with the love of her life and belonged to the square dance club. She enjoyed finding and selling antique treasures. She also enjoyed camping and traveling but especially spending winters in Arizona for the past twenty-five years. Family was first and foremost and she will be dearly missed.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Judy) Polkky, John (Marnie) Polkky; seven grandchildren: Matthew, Christina, Karis, Arin, Makenzie, Camryn and Conner; sister-in-law, Vi Hilliard; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by three sisters (Mary, Rose & Helen) and one brother (Peter).
A Memorial Service celebrating Sandra’s life will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019, 2 P.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 12 P.M. until time of service. Memorials to The American Heart Assn. or to The American Cancer Society have been suggested by the family.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
