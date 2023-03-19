May 14, 1943—March 9, 2023

MT. PLEASANT—Sandra (Sandy) L. Nielsen, age 79 passed away at her residence March 9, 2023 surrounded by her cherished family.

Sandy was born May 14, 1943, in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Daniel and Anna Steinbrink. Sandy was a 1961 graduate of Park High School. Sandy was united in marriage to her loving husband David on May 14, 1966, they were married for a beautiful 56 years. Sandy was a homemaker and was deeply devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren, always making sure everyone was well taken care of. Sandy was a Girl Scout Leader, loved a fun treasure hunt antiquing, she was a fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, a lover of reading, bird watching, arts and crafts, watching her grandkids sporting events, family time and adventures with David in their motorhome traveling to Arizona.

Sandy is survived by her husband, David; son, Mark (Lynnet) Nielsen; granddaughter, Chloe Lansangan; daughter, Kari Nielsen; grandson, Nolan Cipov; sisters: Donna Miller and Kay (Ken) Wynstra; brother, Dan (Marie) Steinbrink; as well as many other relatives and friends. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents: Dan and Anna Steinbrink; brother-in-law, Richard Miller and nephew, Dean Miller.

In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, a remembrance service for the immediate family has been held.

The family would like to send their appreciation to the staff at Aurora Mt. Pleasant Hospital and Hospice.

Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society, as Sandy had a love for all animals, especially cats, or a charity of your choice.

