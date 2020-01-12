Sandra L Koleske (nee: Johnson)

RACINE – Sandra Lee Koleske, age 86, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Monica's Memory Care. She was born in Racine, September 2, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Selma (nee: Flatten) Johnson and was a lifelong resident.

Sandra graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1951.” On December 1, 1962 she was united in marriage to Mark E. Koleske who passed away September 20, 2010. Sandra was employed by the Junior League of Racine for 15 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She loved her family, her outside cats, shopping, and dining out. Sandra loved baking and entertaining family during the holidays. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.